Matheson LLP has advised on over 40% more financial services M&A transactions than any other Irish law firm. The firm advised on 13 financial services M&A deals over the course of 2022.

The firm's activity in the financial services M&A space was driven by Matheson's market-leading Financial Institutions Group, which comprises a mix of regulatory and transaction focused lawyers dedicated to serving the needs of financial institutions clients.

Caroline Kearns, partner in Matheson's Financial Institutions Group, said; "The extent of our activity in the financial services M&A sector is a reflection of the strength and depth of our Financial Institutions Group. We continue to be the law firm of choice for leading financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland and we are particularly grateful to our clients for their continued support."

The Financial Institutions Group now consists of 8 partners and 17 lawyers and is the largest practice group of its kind in Ireland.

