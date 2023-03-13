The March 2023 edition of our Horizon Scanner: Finance is available now, looking ahead to the Irish and EU developments we expect to see over the next few weeks.
If you would like to discuss any of these developments in more detail, please get in touch with the authors or your usual contact in the following groups:
- Banking and Finance Group
- Debt Capital Markets Group
- Financial Regulation Group
- ESG Group
- Financial Regulation: Individual Accountability and SEAR Group
- Sanctions and Export Controls Group
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.