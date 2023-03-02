Ireland:
Central Bank Keeps CCyB Rate At 1%
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Central Bank has confirmed that the countercyclical capital
buffer (CCyB) rate on Irish exposures is to be
kept at 1%. As previously signposted, the Central Bank still plans
to annouce a 1.5% CCyB rate by mid-2023, but is keeping that under
review in light of macrofinancial developments and has the ability
to release or reduce the CCyB to facilitate bank lending to the
economy if it feels that the macrofinancial environment warrants
that.
As mentioned in our June 2022 update, to
reduce complexity the Central Bank now relies on the CCyB as its
primary macroprudential capital tool (rather than on a combination
of the CCyB and the systemic risk buffer).
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Ireland
SFDR And EU Taxonomy – The Latest Developments
Ogier
In this briefing, we summarise the latest developments related to Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), its supplementing Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and the Taxonomy Regulation (TR).
What Is MIFID II And What It Deals With?
Boccadutri International Law Firm
MIFID II (Second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) is a European Union directive that regulates the market for financial instruments in the EU.
Guernsey Property Unit Trusts (GPUTs)
Carey Olsen
This brief guide has been prepared by the corporate real estate team at Carey Olsen for the purpose of giving clients and professional intermediaries a ...