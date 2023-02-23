The ECB's Governing Council has announced that the launch of T2, its new real-time gross settlement system which will replace TARGET2, will go ahead as planned on 20 March 2023.

The go-live date was previously pushed out from 21 November 2022 to 20 March 2023 to ensure greater system stability and user readiness, and to facilitate as smooth a transition as possible to the new platform.

"The T2-T2S consolidation project will consolidate both the technical and the functional aspects of TARGET2 and TARGET2-Securities (T2S). The current real-time gross settlement system, TARGET2, will be replaced by a new system, T2, which will optimise liquidity management across all TARGET Services and offer enhanced and modernised services to the market."

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/paym/intro/news/html/ecb.mipnews230220.en.html

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.