We've published the January 2023 edition of our Horizon Scanner: Finance, highlighting the key legal and regulatory developments we expect to see next month.

If you would like to discuss any of these developments in more detail, please get in touch with the authors or your usual contact in the following groups:

Previous editions of our Horizon Scanner: Finance are here on our website.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.