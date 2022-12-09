In the fourth episode of the William Fry Financial Regulation Unit podcast series, 'Preparing for Individual Accountability', Shane Kelleher, Head of Financial Regulation at William Fry, joins our host Jane Balfe, to discuss the Senior Executive Accountability Regime (SEAR), one of four pillars of the Central Bank's forthcoming Individual Accountability Framework.

self

Please stay tuned to learn more about how regulated financial services providers should prepare for each of the four pillars of the Central Bank's imminent Individual Accountability Framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.