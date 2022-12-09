Ireland:
Ep 4 Senior Executive Accountability (SEAR) (Podcast)
09 December 2022
William Fry
In the fourth episode of the William Fry Financial Regulation Unit podcast series,
'Preparing for Individual Accountability', Shane Kelleher,
Head of Financial Regulation at William Fry, joins our host Jane
Balfe, to discuss the Senior Executive Accountability Regime
(SEAR), one of four pillars of the Central Bank's forthcoming
Individual Accountability Framework.
Please stay tuned to learn more about how regulated financial
services providers should prepare for each of the four pillars of
the Central Bank's imminent Individual Accountability
Framework.
