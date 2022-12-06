ARTICLE

The Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank) has confirmed the timeframes for receipt of applications that are seeking a year-end effective date.

Historically, the Central Bank have published the timeframes for year-end submissions during the third quarter of the year. However, since 2021, the Central Bank has said that it would not be continuing this practice, with applications being assessed in accordance with the authorisation timeframes that apply throughout the year.

The Central Bank has provided timeframes for the following applications:

QIAIFs seeking authorisation/approval of sub-funds/noting of documents:

For authorisation/approval/noting on: Deadline for submission or before Wednesday 21 December 2022 normal timeframes apply Thursday 22 December and 23 Friday December 2022 3pm on Wednesday 21 December 2022 Wednesday 28 December 2022 3pm on Thursday 22 December 2022 Thursday 29 December 2022 3pm on Wednesday 28 December 2022 Friday 30 December 2022 3pm on Thursday 29 December 2022 Tuesday 3 January 2023 5pm on Friday 30 December 2022



QIAIFs seeking a change of service provider:

Effective date Deadline for submission Wednesday 28 December 2022 – Saturday 31 December 2022 5pm on Friday 16 December 2022



ICAV registrations/conversions/migrations:

Effective date Deadline for submission Friday 23 December 2022 – Saturday 31 December 2022 5pm on Friday 9 December 2022



UCITS and RIAIF authorisations/approvals:

UCITS and RIAIF Authorisations/Approvals Executed documentation for authorisations/approvals required on 23, 28, 29 and/or 30 December 2022 must be received by 12pm on Thursday 22 December 2022. Tuesday 3 January 2022 is the first day of 2022 on which funds may be authorised/approved and/or post-authorisation updates noted. Executed documentation for funds seeking authorisation/approval on that date must be received by 5pm on Friday 30 December 2022.



Fund revocations:

Revocations Funds seeking to revoke at end of December 2022 must submit a complete revocation application, including payment of the funding levy, by 5pm on Friday 16 December 2022.



