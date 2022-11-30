ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the third episode of the William Fry Financial Regulation Unit podcast series, titled "Enhanced Fitness and Probity Regime", Knowledge Lawyer Jane Balfe is joined by Louise Harrison, an Employment Law Partner at William Fry, to talk about enhancements to the current fitness and probity regime under the Central Bank's forthcoming Individual Accountability Framework.

self William Fry LLP · Ep 3 - Enhanced Fitness and Probity Regime

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.