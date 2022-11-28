The Central Bank of Ireland has just published its guidance on its previously issued consultation paper on Irish property funds (CP145).

This is an important update that will apply to Alternative Investment Fund Managers of Alternative Investment Funds that are domiciled in Ireland, authorised under domestic legislation, and investing 50 per cent or more directly or indirectly in Irish property assets. As such, Irish authorised funds investing less than that amount in Irish real estate, or investing in non-Irish real estate, are not in scope for the new measures.

