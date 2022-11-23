In the second episode of the William Fry Financial Regulation Unit podcast series, titled "Conduct Standards", Jane Balfe, Knowledge Lawyer in William Fry's Financial Regulation Unit is joined by Derek Hegarty, a partner in William Fry's Regulatory Enforcement, Litigation & Dispute Resolution Team to talk about the conduct standards pillar of the Central Bank's forthcoming Individual Accountability Framework.

self William Fry LLP · Ep2- Conduct Standards

Our Financial Regulation Unit provides practical and clear advice to financial institutions on all aspects of regulation and compliance in every segment of the financial services sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.