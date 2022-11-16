In this, the inaugural William Fry Financial Regulation Unit podcast series, titled "Preparing For Individual Accountability", Jane Balfe, Knowledge Lawyer, is joined by Shane Kelleher, William Fry's Head of Financial Regulation, to provide background on and a high level overview of the Central Bank's forthcoming Individual Accountability Framework.

self

William Fry LLP · Ep1 - Background and introduction to the Individual Accountability Framework

Our Financial Regulation Unit provides practical and clear advice to financial institutions on all aspects of regulation and compliance in every segment of the financial services sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.