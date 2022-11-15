The Central Bank of Ireland has today published a paper entitled "Sustainable finance and the asset management sector: Disclosures, investment processes & risk management". The paper sets out the findings of a gatekeeper review of investment fund disclosures, highlights the Central Bank's expectations around the implementation of the SFDR and the Taxonomy Regulation and provides a roadmap for how the Central Bank will supervise these requirements in the future.

The Central Bank's aim in publishing this paper is to assist market participants by informing them of the main disclosure issues encountered and outline risks that the Central Bank has observed in terms of potential greenwashing or areas where there has been a lack of transparency or clarity. The paper also outlines areas of good practice identified.

Information note - Sustainable finance and the asset management sector: Disclosures, investment processes & risk management (centralbank.ie)

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.