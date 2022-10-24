The ECB's Governing Council has announced that the launch of its new real-time gross settlement system (TARGET) (the result of the TARGET2-T2S consolidation project), is being postponed from 21 November 2022 to 20 March 2023.

According to the ECB's press release, this decision was made with a view to ensuring greater system stability and user readiness, and facilitating as smooth a transition as possible to the new platform.

