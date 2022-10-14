For insights on the key legal and regulatory developments we expect to see during October in areas such as retail banking and consumer protection, finance-related ESG, sanctions, securitisation, NPLs, financial regulation and insurance, read the October 2022 edition of our Horizon Scanner: Finance.

If you would like to discuss any of these developments in more detail, please get in touch with the authors or your usual contact in the following groups:

Previous editions of our Horizon Scanner: Finance are here on our website.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.