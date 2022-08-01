On 28 July 2022, the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill 2022 was published, together with an accompanying Explanatory Memorandum.

In a statement, the Central Bank of Ireland welcomed the publication of the bill and noted its intention to publicly consult on the implementation of the Individual Accountability Framework.

Please look out for a detailed briefing from the Arthur Cox team coming soon.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.