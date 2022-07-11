On 23 June, Arthur Cox was delighted to host Gerry Cross from the Central Bank of Ireland at a webinar held as part of our Individual Accountability Series.

The webinar included a speech from Gerry giving an update on SEAR and a Q&A moderated by Rob Cain, Partner, Arthur Cox. The webinar addressed the next steps in the implementation of the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill, which aims to improve governance and manage risk in the financial services industry and increase public trust in the sector.

To view the speech in full please visit the Central Bank's website here.

