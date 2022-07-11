Ireland:
Senior Executive Accountability Regime: In Conversation With Gerry Cross Director Of Financial Regulation Policy And Risk In The Central Bank Of Ireland
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 23 June, Arthur Cox was delighted to host Gerry Cross from
the Central Bank of Ireland at a webinar held as part of our
Individual Accountability Series.
The webinar included a speech from Gerry giving an update on
SEAR and a Q&A moderated by Rob Cain, Partner, Arthur Cox. The
webinar addressed the next steps in the implementation of the
Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill, which aims
to improve governance and manage risk in the financial services
industry and increase public trust in the sector.
To view the speech in full please visit the Central Bank's
website here.
To discuss the Central Bank (Individual Accountability
Framework) Bill 2021, please get in touch with our team.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Ireland
Digital Identification In Jersey
Appleby
There have been considerable changes made to the way we do business in recent times. These changes were arguably inevitable but were accelerated as a result of lockdowns and forced home working...
Operational Resilience: What's Next?
Herbert Smith Freehills
We have updated our Operational Resilience timeline to include key recent developments. Operational resilience is the ability to ‘prevent, adapt, ...
Jersey Legal Ease: Why JPFs Are Thriving
Walkers
There are four main reasons why the Jersey private fund structure has become an Island success story, says Tatiana Collins, senior counsel at law firm Walkers' Jersey investment funds and corporate practice group.