Ireland:
Individual Accountability Series - Part 2 - Fitness And Probity Reforms
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this briefing, we examine fitness and probity reforms –
the second of four pillars of the individual accountability
framework - and we outline the actions that can be taken by firms
and individuals to prepare for these fitness and probity reforms
before they come into effect.
Click here to download our briefing.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Ireland
Amendments To The Special Defence Contribution
KPMG in Cyprus
On 8 June 2022, amendments to the Special Contribution for the Defence Law were published in the Cyprus Government Gazette ("Law amendments") amending the range of taxpayers eligible for 3% taxation...
Operational Resilience: What's Next?
Herbert Smith Freehills
We have updated our Operational Resilience timeline to include key recent developments. Operational resilience is the ability to ‘prevent, adapt, ...
Luxembourg RAIF – Update June 2022
Chevalier & Sciales
On 23 July 2016, Luxembourg adopted legislation creating a new type of fund vehicle, the reserved alternative investment fund (fonds d'investissement alternatif reservé, RAIF/FIAR for short)...