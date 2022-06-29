We are pleased to present FUNDed, the Maples Group's industry newsletter for the global fund finance market. This edition includes:

Global Market Reviews

Enforcement Provisions in Luxembourg

Irish Collective Asset Management Vehicles

Limited Partnerships in Jersey

We hope you enjoy this edition and find the content engaging and informative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.