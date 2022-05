ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the latest issue of the Irish Tax Monitor in Finance Dublin, Andrew Quinn discusses the implications for the taxation of investment funds in the post-BEPS landscape.

To view the article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.