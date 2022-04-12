On 5 April 2022, the Central Bank of Ireland made further changes to its list of Pre-Approval Controlled Functions (PCFs) under its Fitness and Probity framework. These changes, introduced by amending regulations, are in addition to PCF role changes notified by the Central Bank in September 2022.

