Ireland:
CP138: Enhancing Your Outsourcing Framework (Video)
05 April 2022
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Following CP138 and the publication at the end of 2022 of the
Central Bank of Ireland's final Guidance on Outsourcing, Irish
regulated firms now need to evaluate their outsourcing framework
for alignment with the guidance and gaps will be inevitable. Here
we consider some of the key measures firms should consider as part
of their CP138 outsourcing framework enhancement project.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Ireland
Banking Regulation 2019
Baer & Karrer
In the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008/2009, Switzerland launched a massive overhaul of its financial regulations.
The New MFSA Banking Rule 24 On Internal Governance
Finance Malta
Through a circular issued on the 7 January 2022, the MFSA advised that Banking Rules BR/01, BR/12, BR/14[, BR/15 and BR/21 had been revised primarily to transpose Directive (EU) 2019/878 of the European Parliament and …