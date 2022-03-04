The financial services landscape in Ireland has changed a lot in the last 4-5 years, and the last 12 months have seen continued regulatory developments and a lot of activity from the CBI.

As we emerge from the pandemic, with the lifting of restrictions and the return to the office for many, we thought we'd ask – what are the priorities and trends for 2022 going to be?

In this podcast, Amelia Walsh, Of Counsel in the Litigation, Dispute Resolution and Investigations Department at Arthur Cox is joined by Rob Cain, the Head of our Financial Regulation Group, and Richard Willis from our Litigation, Dispute Resolution and Investigations Group in the first of several podcasts, webinars and seminars that will be run in 2022 by our market-leading Financial Regulation: Investigations and Enforcement team.

self

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.