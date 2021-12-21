Welcome to the December 2021 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update
In this month's edition we look at:
- Key Dates & Deadlines: Q4 '21 / Q1 '22 Click here for article
- AIFMD Review Legislation Published: did ESMA get what it asked for? Click here for article
- PRIIPs Exemption for UCITS Extended to December 2022 Click here for article
- Central Bank SFDR fast-track filing process for year-end deadline Click here for article
- Central Bank consults on macroprudential measures for property funds Click here for article
- SFDR Level 2 Delayed to 31 December 2022 Click here for article
- IOSCO recommendations for users of ESG ratings and data products Click here for article
- Commission Q&A on UCITS Fee Rebates Click here for article
- Central Bank identifies inadequate compliance with MiFID client suitability rules Click here for article
- Operational Resilience Guidance Published by the Central Bank Click here for article
Please click here for the full December 2021 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update
