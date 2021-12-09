On 25 November 2021, the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") published a consultation paper, CP145, titled "Macroprudential measures for the property fund sector". The Central Bank is consulting on two key proposals: (i) a proposal to introduce leverage limits on certain property funds; and (ii) proposed guidance relating to liquidity mismatches. It is intended that these proposals will apply to alternative investment funds domiciled in Ireland, authorised under domestic legislation and investing over 50% directly or indirectly in Irish property assets. The Central Bank is seeking feedback on the proposals set out in the Consultation Paper by 18 February 2022.

Read our advisory, which covers a background to the proposals, the CBI's proposed leverage limit, proposed guidance relating to liquidity mismatches and next steps.

