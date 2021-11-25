ARTICLE

On 15 November 2021, the Central Bank of Ireland ("Central Bank") issued a Notice1 formally confirming its intention to establish a fast-track filing process and also clarified the filing requirements for pre-contractual documentation updates in relation to the Taxonomy Regulation2 ("TR") and Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation3 Level 2 measures ("SFDR L2").

The TR requirements will apply from 1 January 2022. SFDR Level 1 requirements came into force on 10 March 2021 and SFDR L2 requirements will apply from 1 July 2022. UCITS, RIAIFs and QIAIFs ("AIFs") will have to update pre-contractual documentation accordingly.

Process Clarifications

The fast-track regime will involve a specific filing process and both UCITS management companies and AIFMs will be required to certify compliance, through a prescribed attestation, that the amendments relate to the TR requirements only and do not contain any other amendments to the pre-contractual documentation.

The attestation and the updated pre-contractual documentation must be submitted by email in a prescribed format to a dedicated mailbox.

The Central Bank will note these filings on a same day basis but intends to review / spot-check a sample of submissions received.

Both UCITS and AIFs will have to follow the fasttrack process.

The proposed filing deadline for the 1 January 2022 TR requirements is 14 December 2021, although late filings may be permitted on an exceptions basis.

In a positive development, the Central Bank has indicated that it will operate a similar fast-track filing process for SFDR L2 filings and confirmed the window for filings for the SFDR L2 fast-track process will be from 1 April 2022 to 27 May 2022 for the 1 July 2022 requirements.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.