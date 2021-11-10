The Central Bank has published its new Strategy, with Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf noting that the Central Bank is at a "watershed moment" in its development.

The new Strategy is built on four key pillars (future focused; transforming, safeguarding; open and engaged). In formulating the Strategy, the Central Bank looked at the key drivers of change in the financial system, including the pace of technological innovation, the need to mitigate the long-term impacts of climate change, geo-political change, the long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to address risks relating to money laundering, financial crime and cyber security.

In recent months, the Central Bank has repeatedly signalled in the importance that it places on the following as part of its supervisory agenda, so their inclusion as key aims in its new Strategy was expected:

As always, we continue to monitor regulatory priorities and trends on behalf of our clients. Please get in touch with any member of our Financial Regulation or Financial Regulation: Investigation and Enforcement teams if you would like further information.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.