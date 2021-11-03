We are pleased to share the third instalment of our 2021 Employment Law Series featuring short and informative webcasts where Karen Killalea, Partner and head of our Employment team, and Associate, Ciara Ní Longaigh, share insights on specific areas of employment law, examines recent cases and developments and summarises the key points for employers in Ireland.

This webcast covers the following topics:

Summary of the recent Irish High Court decision of Mason v. ILTB Limited

Key takeaway points for regulated financial services businesses conducting a workplace investigation

Tips on how to plan an investigation and what to watch out for

Listen here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.