Dates & Deadlines: Q4 '21 / Q1 '22

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker. Click here to download.

PRIIPs for UCITS

Following the adoption of revisions to PRIIPs Level 2, we analyse the key PRIIPs pain points for UCITS managers.

Less Than 3 Months To Next SFDR Compliance Deadline

Check out our decision tree to determine the scope and impact of the 1 January 2022 SFDR deadline.

Central Bank Fines UCITS Manco For IM Breach of Investment Restrictions

See our analysis of this ground-breaking sanction and the key takeaways for UCITS managers.

Regulatory Focus on Third-Party Management Companies

Third-party fund management companies are increasingly in focus as internally managed funds seek CP86 solutions.

IMF: We've fixed the banks "now we must do the same for investments funds"

IMF recommends macroprudential policies for funds to address financial stability concerns.

Central Bank Requires Additional Beneficial Ownership Filings

ICAVs, unit trusts, ILPs and CCFs must resubmit beneficial ownership details in Q4 2021.

