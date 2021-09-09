Ireland:
Finance Dublin - Irish Tax Monitor
09 September 2021
Maples Group
In the latest issue of Finance Dublin, Irish Tax Partner,
William Fogarty outlines why he thinks there's no reason why
the OECD's Pillar One BEPs proposals should impact
Ireland's 12.5% tax rate.
Read in full here.
