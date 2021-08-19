Ireland:
Matheson / ACOI Horizon Tracker
Matheson's Financial Institutions Group and PSL Faculty,
were delighted to partner with the ACOI for its Summer Edition of
the ICQ Magazine by providing a Horizon Tracker focusing on
practice areas which impact the ACOI's members.
The Horizon Tracker provides a snapshot of current, upcoming and
proposed legislative and regulatory developments.
Click
here to view the Horizon Tracker.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
