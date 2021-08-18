Ireland:
Better Outcomes For Consumers At The Centre Of The Central Bank Of Ireland's Final Report On The Differential Pricing Review
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 21 July 2021, the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central
Bank") published its final report (the "Final
Report") on its Differential Pricing Review (the
"Review") with respect to both the private car and home
insurance markets. The three stage Review confirmed the Central
Bank's concern that differential pricing impacts negatively on
certain consumers and leads to outcomes which are inconsistent with
the Consumer Protection Code 2012 (the "Code"). In
response to these findings, the Central Bank makes a number of
proposals to address these impacts through increased requirements
to be effected by amendments to the Code.
Read the full document here.
Originally published 27/07/2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Ireland
Banking & Fintech Newsletter – Issue No. 28
Ganado Advocates
The MFSA has published the fifth volume of the publication ‘The Nature and Art of Financial Supervision' which is focused on product oversight and governance ("POG") Requirements.
Regulation Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ("BCBS") published a report jointly with the World Bank setting out the findings from a global survey on proportionality in banking regulation and supervision.
Insight Newsletter – Issue 02 2021
Finance Malta
With our 14th annual conference due to take place next week, preparations are in full swing and the deadline to register is fast approaching. Attendees at this year's hybrid event will be able to...
Green Loans
Camilleri Preziosi Advocates
The term ‘green loan' has become increasingly omnipresent in economic and market discourse. What is a ‘green loan' and what distinguishes it from your typical ‘loan'?