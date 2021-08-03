ARTICLE

Our latest advisory series considers the key changes being introduced as part of the EU's framework for the cross-border distribution of investment funds. This framework, comprising a Directive and accompanying Regulation, has the objective of removing regulatory barriers that were identified as significant disincentives to UCITS management companies and AIFMs who wish to avail of the marketing passports for both UCITS and AIFs.



In the second part of this series we consider the marketing communication requirements.

