The heads for the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill will be published later today. This legislation will set out the long-awaited Individual Accountability Framework, which will include the new SEAR regime. We'll issue a detailed briefing on the Bill very shortly.

Minister Donohoe: "The changes to Central Bank legislation will put individual accountability at the centre of decision making in financial services organisations. The provisions will ensure that there is clarity around the roles and functions of senior executives."

https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/4f16e-minister-donohoe-secures-agreement-to-draft-central-bank-individual-accountability-framework-bill/

