Key Dates & Deadlines: Q3 / Q4 2021

New AML/CFT Regulatory Guidelines

On 23 June 2021, the Central Bank published revisions to its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Guidelines (2021 Guidelines). The 2021 Guidelines set out Central Bank expectations for compliance by credit and financial institutions (including UCITS, AIFs, UCITS managers and AIFMs) with their Irish AML/CFT statutory obligations, as principally set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2010 (as amended) (CJA 2010). The 2021 Guidelines incorporate amendments to the original version of the guidelines (published in November 2019) to take account of Ireland's transposition of the 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5) and other updates as highlighted below.

Impact of 2021 Guidelines

UCITS, AIFs and their managers (Firms) should, at a minimum, review their approach to compliance with existing statutory AML/CFT obligations, including those introduced by Irish legislation transposing AMLD5 (see previous briefing for details), to ensure they are in line with the regulatory expectations set out in the 2021 Guidelines. And, in circumstances where a Firm's compliance approach is not aligned with Central Bank expectations, consider and, if appropriate, implement any necessary amendments.

New regulatory expectations in the following areas are set out in the 2021 Guidelines, a summary of each of which is available below:

Firms' AML/CFT internal governance frameworks Transaction monitoring and controls and suspicious transaction reporting Beneficial ownership registers Whistleblowing

The Central Bank has also amended existing expectations in several areas, as briefly summarised below.

Effective date of 2021 Guidelines

As the 2021 Guidelines do not contain any transitional arrangements and relate to existing statutory obligations, they are effective from the date of publication of 23 June 2021 and Firms should now begin the process of aligning AML/CFT compliance approaches, as appropriate, with published regulatory expectations.

AML/CFT has and is likely to continue to be a key focus of the Central Bank, not least due to the extensive range of new and ongoing EU AML initiatives, the latest of which is expected to be published next month and provide for several key legislative amendments to the EU AML/CFT framework.

