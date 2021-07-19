ARTICLE

In its latest Business Plan, the UK Financial Conduct Authority says that it will establish a presence in Belfast by the end of the year as part of its national location strategy.

Looking forward to working with a new Northern Ireland team and exploring local financial regulatory needs and perspectives with them.

{ "We are a regulator for the whole of the UK." "We recognise the importance of engagement with devolved administrations and legislatures, as the different nations of the UK may have different needs and views. "

