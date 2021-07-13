The Central Bank has just issued industry letters to 3 types of market participants: a. Persons who transmit or execute orders, b. Issuers and c. Persons who act on behalf or on account of issuers. Each letter provides an overview of the key findings from the Central Banks's 2020 market abuse supervisory work and also sets out the Central Bank expectations in relation to MAR compliance standards. Reporting frameworks, insider lists and training are the hot topics. We'll issue a more detailed briefing in due course...

"As the scale of securities market activity carried on in and from Ireland increases, so too does the obligation of market participants to ensure their organisational arrangements to identify, mitigate, and manage market abuse risk are effective...."

https://www.centralbank.ie/news/article/press-release-findings-of-review-into-market-abuse-risks-12-July-2021.

