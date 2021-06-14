As one of the largest alternative investment fund centres in the world, Ireland has continued to evolve its regulatory framework and introduce innovative investment structures to meet the evolving needs of the market. This includes the Irish Investment Limited Partnership ("ILP"), which is of significant interest to international investment managers, particularly those in the private assets sector, marketing to European investors and wider global markets. While the introduction of the ILP has been received positively by the market thus far, there are a number of considerations for investment managers looking to implement this structure.

To read the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.