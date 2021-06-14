ARTICLE

Ireland as a Leading Funds Jurisdiction

Ireland has long been a leading domicile for internationally distributed investment funds, covering the widest range of fund types. International fund promoters are attracted to Ireland due to its open, transparent and well-regulated yet flexible investment environment, a strong emphasis on investor protection, an efficient tax structure and its innovative business culture.

Commonly utilised Irish Funds

The fund finance market continues to expand with latest estimates placing the market in excess of $500 - $600 billion. Subscription line financing (also known as capital call financing) can be broadly summarised as lending against capital commitments owing to a borrower. Given the popularity of Ireland's funds industry, it comes as little surprise that Irish funds frequently feature in the fund finance landscape, increasingly in the context of subscription line financings.

The following table contains a brief overview and comparison of the most common regulated and unregulated Irish fund types and special purpose vehicles (for the purposes of this article, referred to as 'funds') which we see in the subscription line financing space. We have also included an overview of the newly re-invigorated Investment Limited Partnership, given its anticipated popularity for PE managers over the coming years.

