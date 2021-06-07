We are delighted to invite you to our forthcoming webinar, "Fund Finance - an Irish perspective", which will take place on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 at 12 pm EDT / 5 pm BST.

This webinar will be delivered by a panel of experts from our Finance and Capital Markets Department along with some industry experts, each of whom will provide their insight into potential trends and developments in the year ahead. We will take a look at the following in more detail:

whether the fund finance market has fully stabilised from the impact of COVID-19 or whether it is still adapting to these new market conditions;

ESG and its impact on the fund finance market;

Ireland's Investment Limited Partnership offering; and

key trends and developments for 2021 in the fund finance market, including types of deals, pricing, new entrants and institutional capital.

Joining the panel will be:

Alan Keating, Partner and Head of New York office, Finance and Capital Markets Department, Matheson in New York

Donal O'Donovan, Partner, Finance and Capital Markets Department, Matheson in Dublin

Erin Goldstein, Director, Subscription Finance, Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking in Charlotte, NC

Ryan Troiano, Executive Director, Fund Financing at MUFG in New York

Nick Armstrong, Head of Subscription Finance at Bank of Ireland in London

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Time: 12 pm EDT / 5 pm BST

