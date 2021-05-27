In a recent interview, Barry O'Connor, partner in our Asset Management and Investment Funds Department, discusses the recent important enhancements to the Irish Investment Limited Partnership ("ILP") vehicle, which are aimed at ensuring that Ireland as an international fund domicile has a comprehensive offering for all types of investment fund, including private equity, venture capital and "real economy" funds. Barry notes, "Within the ILP and in contrast to similar vehicles in other jurisdictions the fund itself is regulated, which makes a significant difference to investors. This vehicle will sit within Ireland's existing Qualifying Investor Alternative Investment Fund (QIAIF) regulatory regime, which has been around since the 1990s and which has been incredibly successful."

Originally published 31/03/2021 .

