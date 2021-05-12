ARTICLE

This Webcast examines Culture, Individual Accountability and Fitness & Probity: Key Issues for Independent Non-Executive Directors in the financial services sector.

This is a topical area in light of recent enforcement activity by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") and the increased pressure to move forward with the introduction of the Individual Accountability Framework and Senior Executive Accountability Regime ("SEAR"). In this session, we explore the following areas:

An overview of enhanced regulatory expectations in relation to culture generally and with increasing supervisory focus given recent enforcement action;

What the new Individual Accountability Framework / SEAR means for INEDs of regulated financial services firms and key regulatory issues INEDs should be focused on given their role on the board;

An Employment perspective on some of the key implementation issues we envisage, how INEDs will be involved in resolving these issues and making key decisions and contributing constructive challenge to the firm's implementation approach; and

Alignment with Fitness & Probity and recent feedback from the CBI setting out its expectations of boards, touching on corporate governance expectations of INEDs in light of recent CBI feedback more generally.

