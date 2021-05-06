An ILP must publish and file an annual report (including audited accounts) with the Central Bank, however, this document is not publicly available.

As an ILP can be established as a retail investor AIF or a qualifying investor AIF, the obligations relating to the contents of the annual report are those set out in the European Union (Alternative Investment Fund Managers) Regulations 2013, as amended (the "AIFM Regulations") and the Central Bank's AIF rulebook (the "AIF Rulebook").

An ILP must file a statement (including, if applicable, a statement with a nil amount) for each year of assessment with Irish Revenue, specifying the relevant income, gains and losses to which each partner is entitled. Again, this information is not publicly available.

In addition, there are notification requirements that need to be satisfied where changes are made to certain particulars provided to the Central Bank.