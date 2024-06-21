Podcast - DORA: Practical Initial Steps To Compliance

In this third and final episode of the William Fry Legal Podcast miniseries on DORA, the Fintech team look at how businesses should approach implementing DORA and provide some practical initial steps to compliance.

