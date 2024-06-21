ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Podcast - DORA: Practical Initial Steps To Compliance

WF
William Fry

Contributor

William Fry logo
William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Explore
In this third and final episode of the William Fry Legal Podcast miniseries on DORA, the Fintech team look at how businesses should approach implementing DORA and provide some practical initial steps to compliance.
Ireland Technology
Photo of John O'Connor
Photo of Claire O'Connor
Photo of Conor Forde
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this third and final episode of the William Fry Legal Podcast miniseries on DORA, the Fintech team look at how businesses should approach implementing DORA and provide some practical initial steps to compliance.

Please note that while every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of this content, this podcast is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John O'Connor
John O'Connor
Photo of Claire O'Connor
Claire O'Connor
Photo of Conor Forde
Conor Forde
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More