10 June 2024

Legal News Podcast - June 24

Welcome to our June 2024 edition of our Legal News Podcast.
Ireland Technology
Welcome to our June 2024 edition of our Legal News Podcast.

Here is a selection of our recent publications and podcasts. As well as podcasts on redundancy, AI, and whistle blowing from our Employment and Tech teams, Jane Balfe and Aisling Doran discuss the Central Bank update on the impact of the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation on Virtual Asset Service Providers and the commencement of the Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Act 2023.

For more information on any of the topics covered in this edition, please contact the people listed in the articles or your usual William Fry contact.

  • Podcast – Central Bank Update on the Impact of MiCA on VASPs
    On 2 May 2024, the Central Bank of Ireland signalled a change in its approach to registering Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) / authorising Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) in Ireland.
  • Podcast – Collective Redress for Consumers Now Available Under Irish Law
    Representative actions are now available to Irish consumers. We discuss some practical points now that the Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Act 2023 has commenced.
  • Podcast – Redundancy Related Dismissals
    We explain the processes for implementing individual and collective redundancies, the associated risks for non-compliance with such processes, and redundancy payments. We also provide top tips for employers to follow when implementing redundancies.
  • Podcast – Artificial Intelligence Special
    We discuss key topics, such as AI governance, data protection, intellectual property, and cybersecurity, as well as practical solutions that companies should consider and implement as they embark on their AI journeys.
  • Podcast – Blowing the Whistle on Protected Disclosures
    We highlight the important amendments introduced in 2023 by the Protected Disclosures Amendment Act 2022 and provide practical advice to organisations on complying with their obligations and mitigating the risks of potential claims.
  • The Future of EU Capital Markets
    The European Parliament has approved the new 'Listing Act' package, a set of legislative measures designed to make EU capital markets more attractive to companies and facilitate SMEs' access to capital.
  • A Milestone Week for Renewable Energy in Ireland
    A significant milestone in Ireland's journey towards a sustainable future was reached recently with the publication of a series of key documents by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.
  • Central Bank Update on the MiCAR Authorisation Process
    On 29 May 2024, at Blockchain Ireland Week, Gerry Cross, Director for Financial Regulation, Policy and Risk at the Central Bank of Ireland, updated the crypto assets industry on the Central Bank's approach to applications for authorisation under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation.
  • Train, Don't Blame! Postal Marketing under the GDPR
    CJEU dismisses controller's attempt to avoid GDPR liability by relying on employee's acts. The CJEU also determined that an infringement of data subject rights is insufficient to constitute "non-material damage" under the GDPR.

