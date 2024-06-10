Legal News Podcast - June 24

Welcome to our June 2024 edition of our Legal News Podcast.
Here is a selection of our recent publications and podcasts. As well as podcasts on redundancy, AI, and whistle blowing from our Employment and Tech teams, Jane Balfe and Aisling Doran discuss the Central Bank update on the impact of the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation on Virtual Asset Service Providers and the commencement of the Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Act 2023.
- Podcast – Central Bank Update on the
Impact of MiCA on VASPs
On 2 May 2024, the Central Bank of Ireland signalled a change in its approach to registering Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) / authorising Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) in Ireland.
- Podcast – Collective Redress for
Consumers Now Available Under Irish Law
Representative actions are now available to Irish consumers. We discuss some practical points now that the Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Act 2023 has commenced.
- Podcast – Redundancy Related
Dismissals
We explain the processes for implementing individual and collective redundancies, the associated risks for non-compliance with such processes, and redundancy payments. We also provide top tips for employers to follow when implementing redundancies.
- Podcast – Artificial Intelligence
Special
We discuss key topics, such as AI governance, data protection, intellectual property, and cybersecurity, as well as practical solutions that companies should consider and implement as they embark on their AI journeys.
- Podcast – Blowing the Whistle on
Protected Disclosures
We highlight the important amendments introduced in 2023 by the Protected Disclosures Amendment Act 2022 and provide practical advice to organisations on complying with their obligations and mitigating the risks of potential claims.
- The Future of EU Capital
Markets
The European Parliament has approved the new 'Listing Act' package, a set of legislative measures designed to make EU capital markets more attractive to companies and facilitate SMEs' access to capital.
- A Milestone Week for Renewable Energy in
Ireland
A significant milestone in Ireland's journey towards a sustainable future was reached recently with the publication of a series of key documents by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.
- Central Bank Update on the MiCAR
Authorisation Process
On 29 May 2024, at Blockchain Ireland Week, Gerry Cross, Director for Financial Regulation, Policy and Risk at the Central Bank of Ireland, updated the crypto assets industry on the Central Bank's approach to applications for authorisation under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation.
- Train, Don't Blame! Postal Marketing
under the GDPR
CJEU dismisses controller's attempt to avoid GDPR liability by relying on employee's acts. The CJEU also determined that an infringement of data subject rights is insufficient to constitute "non-material damage" under the GDPR.
