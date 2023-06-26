We have seen a dramatic increase in clients seeking authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland as either an electronic money institution or as a payment institution. William Fry is a market leader in the regulated FinTech sector having acted for one-third of all electronic money institutions in Ireland on their applications for authorisation and with many other electronic money institution and payment institution authorisation applications in train. Our briefing documents provide an overview of the process and requirements for securing authorisation as an electronic money institution and as a payment institution from the Central Bank of Ireland.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.