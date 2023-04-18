Abi Global Health is an Irish company founded in 2016 by health technology entrepreneurs Kim-Fredrik Schneider and Dr. Victor Vicens. Its proprietary deep technology combines the power of AI, machine learning and real doctors to markedly improve the speed, effectiveness and quality of telehealth. Its mission is to make healthcare radically accessible for all. Current clients include top-five global pharma and insurance organisations seeking to expand access to care while efficiently allocating health resources.

The capital round will enable Abi Global Health to continue its expansion into additional markets to meet the needs of its local, regional and global clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.