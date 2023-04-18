Ireland:
Abi Global Health Raises €4.6m In Series A Funding Round
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Abi Global Health is an Irish company founded in 2016 by health
technology entrepreneurs Kim-Fredrik Schneider and Dr. Victor
Vicens. Its proprietary deep technology combines the power of AI,
machine learning and real doctors to markedly improve the speed,
effectiveness and quality of telehealth. Its mission is to make
healthcare radically accessible for all. Current clients include
top-five global pharma and insurance organisations seeking to
expand access to care while efficiently allocating health
resources.
The capital round will enable Abi Global Health to continue its
expansion into additional markets to meet the needs of its local,
regional and global clients.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from Ireland
The National Deprivation Of Liberty Court
Weightmans
We are now nine months into the one year pilot of the National Deprivation of Liberty Court, and the Nuffield Family Justice Observatory (‘NFJO') have published their briefing...
Cyara Acquires Spearline
RDJ LLP
RDJ advised Spearline on its sale to Silicon Valley customer experience (CX) tech company Cyara.
Cyprus Is An Amazing Place To Live And Work!
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Issue 144 of Gold Business Magazine includes a special feature which considers why Cyprus has been so successful in attracting a multicultural workforce to the island. Whilst exploring...
What Is A Power Of Attorney?
Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants
In our life there is sometimes a need to legally appoint another person or attorney to act on our behalf and in our name in private affairs, business or some legal matter. A Power of Attorney is the only way...