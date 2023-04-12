Founded in 2003 by Kevin Buckley and Matthew Lawlor, Spearline currently employs more than 200 people worldwide, with offices in Cork, Waterford and India. The company provides global in-country dialling service that provides mobile and landline assurance in over 80 countries used by companies including Amazon Connect, Mastercard and Zoom.

Cyara, the creator and leader of the Customer Experience (CX) Assurance category, plans to combine Spearline's communication tech with its own contact centre and chatbot services to help support modern remote workforces.

The RDJ transaction team was led by Bryan McCarthy (Corporate) and assisted by Sarah Slevin, April Byrne, Mark Costello (Corporate and Commercial); Diarmaid Gavin (IP); Sinéad Morgan (Employment); Simon Lynch, Evan Collins (Real Estate); Mark Ludlow (Tax); Carol Long (Company Secretarial).

