The EU Council has extended the duration of the sanctions against more than 1,200 individuals and entities in response to Russia's invasion of the Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2023.

This follows the recent extension of the sectoral sanctions to 31 January 2023 (see our update on that extension here: EU Sanctions against Russia: Sectoral Sanctions extended by a further 6 months to 31 January 2023).

As part of this week's extension, the EU Council has updated information on 550 of the entries in Annex I to the relevant Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 269/2014) and removed 11 entries from that Annex.

Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/1529 (in respect of Regulation (EU) No 269/2014)

Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/1530 (in respect of Council Decision 2014/145/CFSP)

