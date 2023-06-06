Bond proceeds can finance environmentally sustainable activities directly and indirectly. Five options are contemplated by the Regulation:

(1) Using the bond proceeds to finance fixed tangible or fixed intangible assets that aren't financial assets, as long as those fixed assets relate to taxonomy-aligned economic activities.

(2) Using the bond proceeds to finance financial assets created no later than 5 years after the issuance of the bond, as long as the proceeds from those or subsequent financial assets are allocated to taxonomy-aligned economic activities.

(3) Using the proceeds to finance the assets and expenditures of households.

(4) Using the proceeds to finance capital and operating expenditure that relates to taxonomy-aligned economic activities or that will meet those requirements within a reasonably short post-issuance period. With this option, the issuer must publish a CapEx plan in line with Annex I to the Disclosures Delegated Act under the Taxonomy Regulation.

(5) Allocating proceeds from a portfolio of one or more outstanding EuGBs to a portfolio of fixed assets or financial assets, as long as the issuer demonstrates in the allocation reports that the total value of fixed / financial assets in their portfolio exceeds the total value of their portfolio of outstanding bonds. With this option, the issuer can only include in its portfolio those assets aligned with any applicable TSC within the 7 years leading up to publication of the allocation report.