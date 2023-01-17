The energy sector in Ireland in 2022 was characterised by unprecedented challenges, rapidly changing market dynamics, significant regulatory developments and record deal flow.

As we begin 2023, our Energy and Natural Resources team has taken the time to reflect on the key developments in the sector last year. Click here for our Energy 'Year in Review' (2022).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.